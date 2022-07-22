Huntington Beach

Banner Plane Pilot Hospitalized in Crash Off Huntington Beach

Video from the beach showed people running into the water to help after the crash off the Orange County coast.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A small plane crashed into the water early Friday afternoon off Huntington Beach.

The pilot of a small plane towing a banner was hospitalized Friday after a crash into the water off Huntington Beach.

The pilot was pulled from the water, but details about the individual's condition were not immediately available.

The single-engine Piper Cub towing a banner crashed in the ocean just before 2 p.m. The pilot was the only person aboard, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Beachgoers could be seen trying to pull the banner, which was promoting a tequila brand, to the shore. The plane wreckage washed ashore soon after the crash.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
A plane banner is pulled from the ocean off Huntington Beach.

In video from the shore, the small plane can be seen descending into the water. Moments later, people, including at least one lifeguard, entered the surf to help.

Details about what caused the crash off the Orange County coast were not immediately available.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

SPACEX 3 hours ago

Watch: SpaceX Rocket Rises Out of Clouds Over the California Coast

Stop AAPI Hate 4 hours ago

Stop AAPI Hate Survey Reports Over 11,000 Hate Incidents Since Start of Pandemic

The crash was reported between Beach Boulevard and Newland Street. The 2022 California Surf Lifesaving Association championships were scheduled for Friday on Huntington State Beach off Beach Boulevard.

Refresh this page for updates.

This article tagged under:

Huntington Beach
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us