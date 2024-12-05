As some Riverside County neighbors continue to wonder when their Amazon packages will be delivered to their door steps, a small business owner said Wednesday the delivery stoppage from the e-commerce giant is severely affecting his livelihood especially during the busy holiday season.

Randy Parker, the owner of Mr. Happy’s Mercantile, a novelty gift shop in Anza, said he's one of many in the area who are chasing Amazon delivery drivers. For about a month, Amazon stopped delivering items to homes and stores in Anza and told customers to pick up their goods at a fire station or post office instead.

“You are told your package is out for delivery, and you never hear anything else,” Parker said, adding that he and others have to rely on a Facebook group, not the Amazon app or tracker, to guess where delivery drivers may be. “Where are they this time, and where can we find them?”

Parker and others in Anza, a small community with fewer than 5,000 people, said they rely heavily on online orders and deliveries.

“Originally we were receiving our packages from UPS and USPS,” He said. “About a month ago, an Amazon delivery service took over with the trucks and their own drivers.”

Parker and other Amazon customers in Anza said they have not gotten an explanation on why deliveries suddenly stopped.

“They’ve marked some packages unable to deliver due to weather and road hazards. We’ve had clear skies for the past month with no signs of drops of rain,” Parker explained.

Even if they are lucky enough to track down a delivery driver, there’s no guarantee their packages will be in the truck.

“I pay to get it delivered to my door. I should have to track down your driver,” one person said while waiting for an Amazon delivery person at a fire station.

Amid the vacuum of information from Amazon, the customers in Anza began to speculate whether a third party vendor that delivers Amazon orders had anything to do with it. They claimed that they never had issues with deliveries until the Temecula company stepped in.

NBC Los Angeles did not receive a response from the company in question, and Amazon did not respond to inquiries other than to say that it’s looking into it.