Small dog rescued from storm drain in Avocado Heights

With the help of five hot dogs, some bacon and some dog treats, a small dog was rescued after it fell into a storm drain in Avocado Heights on Friday.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the call at around 3:48 p.m. on the 1500 block of Delamare Drive in Avocado Heights, a city near South El Monte and City of Industry.

Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were able to pull the pup out from the storm drain after a few hours.

There was no collar found on the dog and now firefighters are checking to see if it is microchipped.

No further details were immediately available.