The pilot of a small plane was hospitalized Tuesday after a small plane crashed near a house and caught fire in the Riverside County community of Hemet.

The pilot suffered serious injuries, authorities said. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was in the home at the time of the crash at 9:35 a.m.

The plane appeared to have crashed into a block wall around the home near Mustang Way and Warren Road.

Details about why the plane went down were not immediately available.