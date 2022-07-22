Huntington Beach

Small Plane Crashes in Ocean Off Huntington Beach

Video from the beach showed people running into the water to help after the crash off the Orange County coast.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Witness look out on the site of a plane crash at Huntington Beach July 22, 2022.
@thesoncho

A small plane crashed into the water early Friday afternoon off Huntington Beach.

One person was pulled out of the water. The person was hospitalized, but details about the individual's condition were not immediately available.

Details about what caused the crash off the Orange County coast were not immediately available.

Firefighters identified the plane as a Cessna model that was pulling a banner.

A plane banner is pulled from the ocean off Huntington Beach.

In video from the shore, the small plane can be seen descending into the water. Moments later, people, including at least one lifeguard, entered the surf to help.

The crash was reported between Beach Boulevard and Newland Street. The 2022 California Surf Lifesaving Association championships were scheduled for Friday on Huntington State Beach off Beach Boulevard.

