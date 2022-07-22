Small Plane Crashes in Ocean Off Huntington Beach

A small plane crashed into the water early Friday afternoon off Huntington Beach.

One person was pulled out of the water. The person was hospitalized, but details about the individual's condition were not immediately available.

Details about what caused the crash off the Orange County coast were not immediately available.

Firefighters identified the plane as a Cessna model that was pulling a banner.

In video from the shore, the small plane can be seen descending into the water. Moments later, people, including at least one lifeguard, entered the surf to help.

The crash was reported between Beach Boulevard and Newland Street. The 2022 California Surf Lifesaving Association championships were scheduled for Friday on Huntington State Beach off Beach Boulevard.

