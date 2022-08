One person was rescued from a small aircraft Thursday after the Ultralight crashed at the Camarillo Airport, leaving the person in critical condition, the Ventura County Fire Department said.

#ConvairIncident; Ultra Light crash at the Camarillo airport. One critical patient extricated and being transported via air to the hospital. @VCFD #VCFD pic.twitter.com/ND3Ice1pyY — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) August 18, 2022

The person aboard was transported via helicopter to a hospital.

The plane was an Ultralight aircraft. The FAA does not require a pilot's license to operate an Ultralight, however, pilots are still subject to the FAA's rules.

No further information about the crash was immediately available.