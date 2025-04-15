Small Riverside County community fears complications with RVs' arrival

Neighbors in Wildomar are frustrated after dozens of Black Series RVs moved into their small town in Riverside County -- the same trailers that had plenty of problems in City of Industry.

For weeks, NBC4 reported on many homeless who were living inside dozens of RVs in City of Industry. Several of the trailers caught on fire as plenty of trash piled up outside. Eventually, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department removed them and now, they've shown up in Wildomar.

City officials in Wildomar said since December, they’ve issued multiple code enforcement violations tied to the Black Series trailers. At last week’s City Council Meeting, the Code Enforcement Manager said he informed a Black Series representative they don’t have the permits or authorization to be on the land.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“Informed him that the trailers being stored there were a violation of our municipal code and those trailers need to be removed immediately,” Wildomar Code Enforcement Manager Raul Berroteran said.

Jack Hong Wei Qiu is a Black Series owner. He spoke with NBC4 again Monday.

“If we’re not allowed to be there, we need to find a new place,” Wei Qiu said. “We never knew that we shouldn’t be there. We had been there no problem, but recently I believe that the news heating up, the city and the neighborhood didn’t want the same type of issue happening.”

The property owner told NBC4 that Black Series signed a lease earlier this year, but she said they then brought in all the trailers that violate both the lease and the city’s zoning regulations. They are working with the city to resolve the matter responsibly.

Wei Qiu said he does not understand how it is a violation of the lease, adding that the property knew they were an RV company when they signed the lease. Still, he said, that he is in the process of working to find a new place.

“If they want us to move then we’ll find a new place, but it won’t happen overnight,” he said.

Lynne Mayes has lived in Wildomar for more than 40 years. Now, the trailers are parked near her home.

Deputies had notified them to move out by the end of Wednesday after homeless people took over the land in City of Industry several months ago. Alex Rozier reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

“I don’t want to see this turn into the City of Industry. I don’t want to see people in there and I don’t particularly want a fire, that’s the biggest scare because we are very dry out here,” Mayes said. “We have one fire truck here, this is a small town.”

Neighbor Jessice Hume expressed concern that they won’t be moving the trailers anytime soon, considering the company removed tires from several of the trailers in Wildomar.

“The concern is that he’s removing tires in a way that he’s trying to manipulate to make it difficult for the city to remove them,” Hume said.

NBC4 asked Wei Qiu about that concern. He said he removed tires in Wildomar to help move the trailers that are still left in City of Industry.

“Because, most, all of the tires in City of Industry were stolen,” he said.

Wei Qiu didn’t offer a timetable for when the RVs may be removed from the new lot in Wildomar, but he said he will bring more trailers there soon.

“As of today, probably like 20, 20 more trailers,” he said.

For neighbors like Mayes, this is a headache --- that just keeps getting worse.

“Just because we are wide open and rural, it’s not a welcome sign,” Lynne said. “This is a nice rural area, we’re trying to keep it that way.”