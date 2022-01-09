Small Single-Engine Airplane Hit by Train After Going Down on Tracks in Pacoima

A small single-engine airplane went down in Pacoima on Sunday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The plane went down on or near train tracks next to the Whiteman Airport around 2:09 p.m., the LAFD said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The only person in the plane was the pilot, who was pulled from the plane by bystanders before fire officials arrived.

Those bystanders pulled the pilot from the plane just before an incoming train hit the wreck, which was on the tracks, according to the Los Angeles Police Department Valley Bureau.

Pacoima, Ca. Whiteman airport:

Plane crash Osborn/SF road

Plane lost power, crashed onto tracks, #LAPD pulled pilot out just before approaching train collided with unoccupied plane — LAPD Operations-Valley Bureau (@LAPDOVB) January 9, 2022

First responders from the LAFD medically evaluated the pilot, whose age and gender are not yet available, before transporting them to a regional trauma center. The nature and severity of any injuries they may have sustained is not yet known.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane was a single-engine Cessna 172. They confirmed the pilot was the only person on board, and that no one on the ground was injured.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, the FAA said in a statement. Future updates on the crash will be handled by the NTSB.

No fire was caused by the plane's crash, and a minor fuel spill has been contained by firefighters.

The damaged airplane is still in the area of the Metrolink Antelope Valley line train tracks, as of 2:30 p.m., according to the LAFD. Train movement in the area has been restricted.

Lanes on San Fernando Road and Osbourne Street are closed "in the immediate area until on-site emergency / investigative operations are complete, unknown duration," the LAFD said.

No other details are available.