Small Vintage Plane Crashes After Flipping Over While Taxiing at Riverside County Airport

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Travel Air 4-D, manufactured in 1929, was taxiing on the marked ramp adjacent to Runway 24 when the biplane "flipped over."

By City News Service

A single-engine vintage biplane crashed Tuesday at Flabob Airport in Jurupa Valley, flipping onto its back while the pilot taxied adjacent to the runway, injuring the airman.

The accident was reported about 11:35 a.m. near the center of the airport in the 4100 block of Mennes Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

At least two county fire engine crews were sent to the location and found the aircraft, N476N, inverted near the runway, according to reports from the scene.

The owner of the aircraft was identified in FAA records as Richard Zieler of Rancho Santa Margarita in Orange County. However, it was unclear whether he was the person at the controls.

Fire officials said the pilot extricated himself from the plane, complaining of an unspecified injury that prompted paramedics to request an ambulance for him.

About a gallon of oil seeped from the plane onto the tarmac, and crews quickly mopped it up.

The FAA was handling the investigation.

The airport remained open after the crash.

