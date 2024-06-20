Business

Smart & Final warehouse workers on strike; pickets set for Thursday

The two warehouses on strike serve as distribution centers for over 250 Smart & Final grocery stores in California, Nevada, Arizona, and Northern Mexico.

By City News Service

Over 600 workers at two Smart & Final warehouses in Southern California went on strike Wednesday and planned to walk picket lines Thursday, protesting what they call mass layoffs and other alleged unfair labor practices, their union said.  

The workers are represented by Teamsters Local 630, which says the grocery store chain -- owned by Commerce-based Chedraui USA -- plans to close unionized Smart & Final warehouses in Commerce and Riverside. They added that workers are being forced to reapply for employment at $10 to $12 less per hour at a new warehouse in Rancho Cucamonga.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

"The clock is ticking for Chedraui/Smart & Final to make things right," Teamsters Local 630 Secretary-Treasurer Lou Villalvazo said.

"The company is continuing to commit unfair labor practices without any regard for its workers. With the busy summer months approaching, the company faces not just a moral but a logistical crisis. They need to act now to guarantee our members their jobs, decent wages, respect and a fair contract. We will not stand by and watch these workers be exploited."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

In a statement, the company said, "The Teamsters' claims are simply not true. We are currently integrating five outdated and capacity-strained facilities that are spread across 2,000 square miles. Our new facility will employ nearly 1,000 people, creating hundreds more American jobs than exist today. This will substantially reduce our carbon footprint and enable us to continue providing affordable food to communities in California that need it the most.

"Additionally, the claim of 600 workers striking is wildly inaccurate. We are operating our distribution centers as usual with no major disruptions in order to continue to serve our customers who rely on us to feed their families."

Picket lines were planned for Thursday at Smart & Final's Distribution Center in Commerce.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Los Angeles Dodgers 1 min ago

Bobby Miller's return spoiled by Rockies walk-off in 7-6 win over Dodgers

Torrance 2 hours ago

Vandal on bike smashes mirrors of at least a dozen cars in Torrance

The two warehouses on strike serve as distribution centers for over 250 Smart & Final grocery stores in California, Nevada, Arizona, and Northern Mexico.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Businessstrike
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us