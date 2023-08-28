Smash-and-grab robberies target San Fernando Valley jewelry store, LA Fitness and Health Nut

A series of smash and grab robberies targeted various businesses in the San Fernando Valley overnight.

One of the incidents came in as a call of a burglary at around 2:41 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Two men wearing hooded sweatshirts broke the glass at the entrance of Health Nut, a restaurant in Sherman Oaks.

The restaurant is located at 4550 Van Nuys Blvd. in Sherman Oaks.

The thieves took an item from the restaurant but police are not clear on what it was.

They took off in a vehicle which police said was possibly a gray or silver Ford Fusion.

Two other robberies happened at the NoHo West plaza in North Hollywood.

According to LAPD, a call came in at around 4:27 a.m. of a burglary at the LA Fitness at NoHo West plaza.

The LA Fitness is located at 6150 Laurel Canyon Blvd. in North Hollywood.

Miscellaneous items were taken from the gym, but LAPD said they do not have information on the robbers or a vehicle.

At 6:51 a.m., a call came in of a robbery at IceLink, a jewelry store also located in the NoHo West Plaza where the front window of the store was smashed.

IceLink is located at 6140 Laurel Canyon Blvd. in North Hollywood.

Health Nut and the NoHo West plaza are about five miles apart, but police have not confirmed if the robberies were connected.