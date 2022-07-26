Smash and Grab Robbers Target Local Watchmaker

A smash and grab burglary occurred at a well-known watchmaker's shop, Hooshmand Antique Watches, in the Pico-Union neighborhood sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

According to LAPD, thousands of dollars in merchandise were stolen. The locks and security gates were broken, and all of the security cameras were sprayed with black spray paint.

The surrounding community has banded together to help owner and watchmaker, Hooshmand Talasazan.

A GoFundMe was started and has already raised more than $58,000 in one day.

This incident is still being investigated.