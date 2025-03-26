Los Angeles County

Sneak peek: The offbeat and classic dishes available at LA County Fair 2025

The LA County Fair will run this year from May 2 to 26.

By Karla Rendon

Left to right: Deep-fried Oreos, ramen-covered Korean corndog, a Mr. Pibb pickle drink.
LA County Fair

The sweet aroma of funnel cakes and cotton candy will soon fill the air in Pomona with the return of the Los Angeles County Fair.

Along with carnival rides, musical performances and livestock competitions, the promise of wacky and delectable dishes will come back as part of one of the fair’s major attractions.

Comforting classics like turkey legs, popcorn, ice cream and traditional corn dogs will make their annual return at the fair this year. Fan favorite vendors like Chicken Charlie, Da Big Show BBQ and Hot Dog on a Stick are all coming back and ready to appease foodies’ appetites.

For those with a more adventurous palette, the fair has you covered. This year’s fair theme is “Art Unleashed,” and the chefs behind this year’s outrageous morsels surely follow suit with artistic and imaginative meals.

Da Bing BBQ (LA County Fair)

In true county fair fashion, several offbeat dishes are available to nosh on. If you want to take your tastebuds on a ride, two unique corndogs are available for your consideration. Chan’s Eatery is offering a ramen Korean corn dog and a Fruity Pebbles Korean corn dog. The straightforward names give insight on what foodies can expect whey they order these on-a-stick snacks.

And if you need a refresher, two particular tangy drinks will surely spark debate over their existence – pickle lemonade and a Mr. Pibb pickle soda. That’s right, the unconventional drinks come following TikTok trends that included trying beverages with pickle chips in them. The daring drinks left the Internet divided, with some saying they enjoyed them while others condemned them as blasphemous. Now, you’ll be able to taste them for yourself.

“From the simmering minds of fair food chefs and culinary artists, the menu of new food items for 2025 will require the use of bibs, plenty of napkins and elastic waistbands,” a Fairplex representative said in a statement.

Returning food vendors include King Taco, Pink’s Hot Dogs, After’s Ice Cream, Texas Donuts, Veg’e Box and Piggly Wiggly. Fairgoers of age can indulge in spirits, beer and wine.

Tickets for the LA County Fair, which runs from May 2 to 26, are now on sale. For more information about the fair, click here.

Funnel cake. (LA County Fair)
Chocolate strawberries. (LA County Fair)

