Snow Days Coming to Parks Across LA County

If you and your family are looking to have a snow day sometime over the next few weeks, you’re in luck because chances are some fresh powder is coming to a park near you.

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is hauling 40 tons of fresh snow, two 35-foot sled runs and play areas to several parks stretching from East Los Angeles to Covina for free snow day events.

There will also be live music, crafts for kids, food, holiday photos and do-it-yourself adult classes.

Organizers said this is all part of the department’s “Parks After Dark” program, which offers extended park hours and special activities at 33 parks countywide.

Here is a list of parks where the snow days will take place:

Friday, Dec. 20 / 5-9 p.m.

Salazar Park: 3864 Whittier Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90023

Saturday, Dec. 21 / 2-6 p.m.

Valleydale Park: 5525 N. Lark Ellen Ave., Azusa, CA 91702

Martin Park: 14830 E Giordano St., La Puente, CA 91744

Friday, Dec. 27 / 5-9 p.m.

City Terrace Park: 1126 N. Hazard Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90063

Obregon Park: 4021 E. First St., Los Angeles, CA 90063

Steinmetz Park: 1545 S. Stimson Ave., Hacienda Heights, CA 91745

Saturday, Dec. 28 / 2-6 p.m.

Charter Oak Park: 2061 E. Covina Blvd., Covina, CA 91724

Pamela Park: 2236 Goodall Ave. Duarte, CA 91010

Friday, Jan. 3 / 5-9 p.m.

Belvedere Park: 4914 E. Cesar E Chavez Ave., East Los Angeles, CA 90022

Saybrook Park: 6250 Southside Dr., East Los Angeles, CA 90022

Saturday, Jan. 4 / 2-6 p.m.