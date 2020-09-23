Full Containment of Palm Springs Snow Fire Expected Oct. 1

The Snow Fire burning northwest of Palm Springs had blackened 6,254 acres and was 67% contained Wednesday, with full containment expected next week.

The fire erupted Thursday afternoon in the 15000 block of Snow Creek Road, sparked by a vehicle fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

One firefighter suffered injuries during the firefight on Saturday, according to U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman DeLyn Sieliet. The severity of the injuries was not disclosed.

The #SnowFire is now 67% contained and has burned 6,254 acres as crews continue to make good progress on the south side of the fire. On the east, north and west sides crews patrol and monitor containment lines. Fire info: https://t.co/ihhyCOTsx0 pic.twitter.com/Tfe2EnzacR — Bureau of Land Management California (@BLMca) September 23, 2020

No structure damage has been reported.

Firefighters continue to work in high temperatures amid gusty winds and in steep, rugged terrain, and full containment was expected Oct. 1, the U.S. Forest Service reported.

Over the weekend, the flames were threatening about 450 homes in communities near Snow Creek and Windy Point, but firefighters mitigated the threat to those areas and canceled all evacuation orders Sunday and closed a temporary evacuation point in Cabazon.

#SnowFire MORNING UPDATE 9/23/2020 @ 8:00 a.m. - The fire remains at 6,254 acres and is 67% contained. pic.twitter.com/GrCLl8djIe — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) September 23, 2020

After a work truck caught fire north of Snow Creek at about 2:40 p.m. Thursday, the fire spread to nearby vegetation and quickly grew to 1,200 acres by that evening.

The flames spread into the San Bernardino National Forest and the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument, prompting a multi-agency response.

A total of 232 firefighters remain assigned to the firefight from several agencies, including the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management. They were being assisted by one water-dropping helicopter.