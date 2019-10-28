Snow Valley is Looking to Hire Hundreds for Seasonal Jobs

Snow Valley Mountain Resort is looking to hire for the 2018 season.

Hundreds of positions are open at San Bernardino Mountains at Snow Valley as it heads into its 82nd season, and two hiring events coming up.

Jobs, ranging from snowboard instructors to lift attendants, are open, resort staff said.

New hires will be trained as well.

Positions pay minimum wage, but some are minimum wage plus commission, and there are an array of scheduling options, including part time, full time, or weekend only shifts.

Perks also include free skiing, snowboarding, and sledding, resort staff said.

Saturday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 6, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Where: Snow Valley Mountain Resort, 35100 CA-18, Running Springs.

Get more details or apply here.

Contact human resources with questions.