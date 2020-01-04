Golden Globes

So Much Swag! We’re Taking You Inside the 2020 Golden Globes Gifting Suites

Stars are given more than a gold statue during awards show season.

By Heather Brooker

During awards season, entertainment industry insiders are getting more than golden statues. They are getting gifted thousands of dollars in product, trips and experiences from gifting suites around LA. 

We’re taking you inside the DPA Pre-Golden Globes Gift Suite and the GBK Golden Globes Gift Lounge where stars from shows like "Stranger Things", "Blackish", "How To Get Away With Murder", "Will and Grace" and more are stocking up on swag. Watch the video above for a closer look and scroll through the gallery for more information on these luxury items.

