SoCal braces for triple digits

A "dangerous" heat wave will begin in the next few days in southern California, starting Thursday.
"Hot and very dry temperatures will bring elevated indoor fire conditions through the weekend, which could lead to rapid fire spread,” the NWS Los Angeles reported.
The heat wave is expected to start from this Thursday, and temperatures would begin to decrease from Monday, but in some areas the warm conditions could extend.
"Max temperatures will be in the 100 to 110 degree Fahrenheit range, possibly higher in inland Los Angeles County,” according to the NWS. However, coastal areas could have better conditions thanks to a marine layer.
Warnings for excessive heat
The Los Angeles County Health Department has issued extreme heat advisories in these areas:
- Antelope Valley: Friday, July 14 to Monday, July 17
- Northwest Los Angeles County Mountains/Interstate Corridor 5: Friday, July 3 to Monday, July 17
- San Gabriel Mountains: Friday, July 14 through Monday, July 17
- Santa Clarita Valley: Friday, July 14 through Monday, July 17
Additionally, a heat advisory has been issued for the following areas:
- Northwest Los Angeles County Mountains and Interstate 5 Corridor: Effective Thursday, July 13, 2023
- San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor: Beginning Thursday, July 13
- Santa Clarita Valley: Beginning Thursday, July 13
Be careful
Among the most relevant recommendations, the authorities remind that it is important to stay hydrated, wear light-colored clothing and always check your car before leaving so as not to forget children or pets inside it.
In addition, the NWS recalled, “reduce exposure to heat and hydrate well. Be aware of heat related illnesses and seek medical attention. Be aware of potential fire ignition sources such as fireworks and lawn care equipment.”
Cooling centers
- Cooling centers for Los Angeles County can be found here.
- Cooling centers for the City of Los Angeles can be found here or by calling 311.
- For a list of cooling centers in Orange County, call 211 or click here.
- For a list of cooling centers in Riverside County, click here.
- For a list of cooling centers in San Bernardino County, click here.