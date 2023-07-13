SoCal braces for triple digits

A "dangerous" heat wave will begin in the next few days in southern California, starting Thursday.

"Hot and very dry temperatures will bring elevated indoor fire conditions through the weekend, which could lead to rapid fire spread,” the NWS Los Angeles reported.

The heat wave is expected to start from this Thursday, and temperatures would begin to decrease from Monday, but in some areas the warm conditions could extend.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"Max temperatures will be in the 100 to 110 degree Fahrenheit range, possibly higher in inland Los Angeles County,” according to the NWS. However, coastal areas could have better conditions thanks to a marine layer.

Starting Thursday, a long-duration heat wave will affect interior areas through Monday, spreading into the valleys closer to the coast by Friday. Highs will peak between 100 to 110 degrees, and possibly higher, hottest over the LA County interior. pic.twitter.com/ce7YLtQY2p — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 12, 2023

Warnings for excessive heat

The Los Angeles County Health Department has issued extreme heat advisories in these areas:

Antelope Valley: Friday, July 14 to Monday, July 17

Northwest Los Angeles County Mountains/Interstate Corridor 5: Friday, July 3 to Monday, July 17

San Gabriel Mountains: Friday, July 14 through Monday, July 17

Santa Clarita Valley: Friday, July 14 through Monday, July 17

Additionally, a heat advisory has been issued for the following areas:

Northwest Los Angeles County Mountains and Interstate 5 Corridor: Effective Thursday, July 13, 2023

San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor: Beginning Thursday, July 13

Santa Clarita Valley: Beginning Thursday, July 13

Be careful

Among the most relevant recommendations, the authorities remind that it is important to stay hydrated, wear light-colored clothing and always check your car before leaving so as not to forget children or pets inside it.

In addition, the NWS recalled, “reduce exposure to heat and hydrate well. Be aware of heat related illnesses and seek medical attention. Be aware of potential fire ignition sources such as fireworks and lawn care equipment.”

Cooling centers