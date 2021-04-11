SoCal Gas Prices Keep Rising as the State Reopens

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose three-tenths of a cent Sunday to $3.977, its highest amount since Nov. 19, 2019, one day after remaining unchanged.

The average price is 1.7 cents more than one week ago, 13.1 cents higher than one month ago and $1.014 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price has risen 74.5 cents since the start of the year, mainly because of a run of 59 increases in 60 days totaling 57.9 cents that ended March 21.

The Orange County average price was unchanged, remaining at $3.95, after dropping one-tenth of a cent for two consecutive days.

It is 1.2 cents more than one week ago, 11.5 cents higher than one month ago and $1.018 greater than one year ago. The Orange County average price has risen 74.2 cents since the start of the year, mainly because of a run of 72 increases in 73 days totaling 68.1 cents that ended March 20.