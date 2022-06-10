Soaring SoCal Gas Prices Top Record for 14th Straight Day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County set a record today for the 14th consecutive day, rising 2.1 cents to $6.445, extending its streak of increases to 16 consecutive days.

The average price risen 35.4 cents over the past 16 days, including 1 cent Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 17.9 cents more than one week ago, 55.5 cents higher than one month ago and $2.198 greater than one year ago.

The Orange County average price set a record for the 14th consecutive day, rising 1.7 cents to $6.406, extending its streak of increases to 15 consecutive days. It has risen 34.7 cents over the past 154 days, including six-tenths of a cent Thursday.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Orange County average price is 16 cents more than one week ago, 57.2 cents higher than one month ago and $2.208 greater than one year ago.

The statewide average in California Friday is $6.420.

In Riverside County, the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gas also set a record for the 14th consecutive day, rising 1.6 cents to $6.299, extending its streak of increases to 15 consecutive days.

The average price has risen 32.3 cents over the past 15 days, including 1.4 cents Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 17.6 cents more than one week ago, 49.5 cents higher than one month ago and $2.127 greater than one year ago.

The average price has risen $1.584 since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 "sent shock waves through the oil market that have kept oil costs elevated," said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager.

The trend is expected to continue, according to Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

"Analysts are projecting significant increases in oil prices over the next year as Russian oil leaves Western markets," Shupe said.

Crude oil costs account for slightly more than half of the pump price, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The rest of the price includes the other components of gasoline, production costs, distribution costs, overhead costs for all involved in production, distribution and sales, taxes and carbon offset fees in California paid by the refineries.

The national average price rose 1.6 cents to $4.986, its 14th consecutive record and 18th in 19 days. It has increased 39.3 cents over the past 19 days, including 1.5 cents Thursday.

The national average is 22.5 cents more than one week ago, 61.2 cents higher than one month ago and $1.913 greater than one year ago.