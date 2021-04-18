SoCal Gas Prices Surpass $4 Per Gallon

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County increased four-tenths of a cent Sunday to $4.013, one day after surpassing $4 a gallon for the first time since Nov. 16, 2019.

The average price has risen six of the past seven days, increasing 3.6 cents, including 1 cent on Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 3.6 cents more than one week ago, 9.4 cents higher than one month ago and $1.118 greater than one year ago.

The average price has exceeded $4 because of “the continued recovery of fuel demand in Southern California and anticipation that demand will only grow once more pandemic-related restrictions are lifted” and oil prices continuing to stay at higher levels which adds to the cost of producing gasoline, according to Marie Montgomery, a public relations specialist with the Automobile Club of Southern California.

The severe cold weather in Texas has increased the demand on gas production causing a spike in gas prices. Randy Mac reports for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Feb. 25, 2021.

The Orange County average price rose for the sixth consecutive day, increasing three-tenths of a cent to $3.984, its highest amount since Nov. 14, 2019. It has increased 3.4 cents over the past six days, including a half-cent on Saturday.

The Orange County average price is 3.4 cents more than one week ago, 8.2 cents higher than one month ago and $1.12 greater than one year ago.