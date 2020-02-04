SoCal Hit by Santa Ana Winds, Freezing Temperatures

Southern California confronted strong Santa Ana winds and freezing temperatures Tuesday, prompting a flurry of National Weather Service warnings and advisories.

A wind advisory will be in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, the Santa Ana Mountains of Orange County and the county's inland areas, and until 3 p.m. Tuesday in the San Fernando Valley. Winds of 25-35-mph with gusts of 50 mph are expected in the Santa Monicas amid early morning temperatures as low as 31 degrees.

Also in force until 9 a.m. Tuesday is a freeze warning in the Santa Monicas, and in the San Fernando Valley until 10 a.m. Tuesday along with a freeze watch through Wednesday morning. Also in force through 10 a.m. Tuesday is a hard freeze warning in the Antelope Valley and a hard freeze watch through Wednesday morning. Antelope Valley temperatures may fall to 14 degrees Tuesday morning and 18 degrees Wednesday morning, forecasters said.

"The wind, in combination with low temperatures, will result in wind chill readings from 5 to 10 degrees in most areas" of the Antelope Valley, warned the NWS.

Santa Ana winds, meanwhile, are expected in parts of L.A County. A wind advisory will be in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area and the San Gabriel Mountains, and until 3 p.m. Tuesday in the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys.

In the San Fernando Valley, northeast winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour are expected, accompanied by 45-mph gusts, amid early morning temperatures as low as 29 degrees, forecasters said.

In the San Gabriels, the northeast winds will blow at 25 to 35 mph, gusting to between 45 and 55 mph.

The NWS urged residents to take steps "to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing."

In the Santa Clarita Valley, the wind, in combination with low temperatures, will result in wind chill readings near 20 degrees, while in the San Gabriels the wind and the temperatures will result in wind chill readings between 0 and 5 degrees.

The NWS also said that "gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Extended exposure to cold can cause hypothermia for animals and people."

Also expected are gale-force winds in Southern California's outer waters, with winds of 20 to 30 knots and waves of 10 to 16 feet, according to the NWS. T

he NWS forecast sunny skies in LA County Tuesday and highs of 40 degrees on Mount Wilson; 50 in Palmdale and Lancaster; 56 in Saugus; 58 in Avalon; 60 in San Gabriel and Burbank; 61 in Pasadena and Woodland Hills; 62 in Long Beach; and 64 in Downtown L.A. and at LAX.