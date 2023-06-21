SoCal Man reflects on 2021 trip aboard missing Titan submersible

A Southern California man reflects on his 2021 voyage on the OceanGate, the submersible that is currently missing in the ocean.

Bill Price worked and raised his family in Manhattan Beach, before he retired and moved to Northern California a few years ago.

He’s a nervous wreck for the missing group, and very few people have his perspective on what is happening.

He’s been on the same submersible twice and took trips with two of the people who are on board right now.

“For me, because I’ve had not only the experience but also the relationships, it makes it very, very difficult,” Price said.

Price was on board the submersible with Stockton Rush, the captain and CEO of OceanGate, the company that takes these voyages.

He was also on board with former French diver and Titanic expert Paul Henry Nargeolet, both of whom on board the submersible right now.

Price said if anyone is able to get this crew back safe, it will be those two. But he said everyone who goes on these dives knows the risk.

Price went on two dives with this crew and says the first one also had problems.

“The first dive did not go as planned. After about an hour or so, we lost contact and at that point in time there was no concern at all. Everyone had full faith in Stockton and the rest of the crew because they had been down so many times,” Price said.

He said that in the process of trying to correct the issue, it was found that one side of the propulsion system was not working. They figured it was time to call it quits and made the decision to ascend.

After correcting the issues, they made it down to the Titanic.

“I was fortunate to be there the first time we had seen the bow section,” Price said.

Having experienced the submersible firsthand, Price said he does not believe the experience is safe.

“Nothing is safe when it comes to going that deep. They make that very clear on the onset,” Price said.

He said the passengers understand the risk they are taking.

“You sign everything. You know the risks. Again, in my case, I put my faith in the people,” Price said.

Price is not only concerned about the rescuers’ ability to retrieve the submersible, but he said it will also be a process to get the people out.

But because he believes in the captain and the people on board, he’s maintaining hope for a miracle.