SoCal Pilot Loses Life Fighting Fires Near Fresno

The Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department Wednesday night drove by a family's home to pay their respects to Mike Fournier.

Fornier wasn't a firefighter, but the pilot died fighting fires.

"It’s not going to be the same without him," said Riley, his daughter. "He changed so many people’s lives for the best and people are going to miss him so much."

The 52-year-old was piloting a helicopter, contracted to perform water drops over a brush fire in Central California. But his airship suddenly went down Wednesday morning in Coalinga, an hour from Fresno.

The crash site is still in the fire area, according to CalFire, which calls it a "hot zone." They say they have no idea why the helicopter crashed, with only the pilot onboard.

Fournier was used to dangerous precise flying, having been a former television news pilot for a station in San Diego and recently flying helicopters to help repair work for SoCal Edison.

Wednesday night, his wife, Leanne, and daughters--20-year-old Mikena and 16-year-old Riley--honored a man who died doing what he loved: helping others.

"He was an amazing, amazing man, and I'm so proud to be his wife," Leanne said, through tears.

"I love you and will continue to make me proud," Mikena said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help the family that suddenly lost its loving father and husband. If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe, you may do so here. Please note that GoFundMe takes a percentage of all fees donated in the form of platform and other fees.