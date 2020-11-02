SoCal Police Agencies Boost Staffing Ahead of Election

What to Know Many smaller police agencies said they also planned to put more officers on patrol.

The city of Beverly Hills said last week it was hiring dozens of private security guards to protect property.

Federal law enforcement agents said they were ready to assist but planned to defer to local agencies for the initial response.

Southern California police agencies say they're putting more officers on the street during the week of the Presidential election by extending shifts, cancelling some vacations, and rearranging schedules.

The LAPD says many more officers will be on-duty this week and the Department will implement a "tactical alert" Tuesday to keep more officers on the streets into the evening.

The Department says, however, there are no specific election-related security issues or concerns, and Chief Michel Moore has said polling places will be safe on election day.

The LAPD said its officers will try to be 'highly visible' as they patrol neighborhoods, and units will flash amber warning lights while on duty to enhance their presence.

The LA County Sheriff's Department put many of its patrol deputies on 12-hour shifts beginning Sunday, and said it would continue the increased staffing through the weekend.

Many smaller police agencies said they also planned to put more officers on patrol. The city of Beverly Hills said last week it was hiring dozens of private security guards to protect property and would bring in additional police officers from departments in Ventura County.

Federal law enforcement agents based in Southern California said they were ready to assist but planned to defer to local agencies for the initial response to any election-related issues. None had been raised as of late Monday.

The LAPD may also use a new tool at the scenes of protests or unrest: the Department has purchased 1,000 shields officers can use to protect themselves from rocks, bottles, or other items.

The shields are made of clear plastic and are 4-feet long. Officers were being trained on their use in recent weeks. The LAPD said it spent about $250,000 from its existing budget to buy them.