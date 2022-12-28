Police Chases

Reckless, Possibly Intoxicated Pursuit Driver Tries to Ram Sheriff's SUV in Compton Standoff
A driver was a leading a pursuit in the Compton area Thursday afternoon.
-
Two Sought After Chase Driver Crashes Into Ford Bronco in Wilmington
Two men are sought after running from a car that crashed into a SUV Tuesday at the end of a chase in Wilmington.
-
Watch: Pursuit Driver Jumps Into Pickup Bed After Crash on 405 Freeway
A driver who crashed at high speed on the 405 Freeway jumped into the bed of a pickup in a frantic ending to a chase near Los Angeles International Airport.
-
Driver Taken Into Custody After Pursuit Ends in Montebello
A person is in custody after leading LA County Sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit that ended in the Montebello area.
-
Orange County Pursuit Comes to End After Officers Ram Car Twice
A driver was leading a chase while missing a front bumper through Orange County Thursday.