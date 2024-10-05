2 killed in wrong-way pursuit crash in Pomona

Two people were killed Friday after being ejected from a vehicle that authorities were in pursuit of in Pomona.

Officers from the Pomona Police Department pursued the vehicle around 4:41 p.m. on the northbound 71 Freeway. The vehicle went the wrong way, collided and flipped over, ejecting two of the four people inside.

One other person inside was detained. It's unclear what initiated the pursuit.

A SigAlert was issued for the northbound 71 Freeway transition to the westbound 10 Freeway. The Kellogg Drive off-ramp on the 10 Freeway was closed until further notice.