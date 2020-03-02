Pursuit

Deputy’s SUV Goes Airborne Through Intersection During Pursuit

No injuries were reported in a chase that ended with a patrol SUV on top of a parked pickup in San Bernardino

By Staff Report

A deputy's patrol SUV soared through a San Bernardino intersection and landed in a shower of sparks before it crashing into a pickup Sunday night during a pursuit.

The chase began at Base Line Street and Bobbet Driver at about 8 p.m. The fleeing driver struck another vehicle during the chase, then ran off before deputies arrived.

No arrests were reported early Monday.

A deputy's SUV landed on top of an unoccupied pickup after a chase.

During the pursuit, a patrol SUV was caught on camera as it went airborne at the intersection of Fifth Street and Sunnyside Avenue and ended up on top of an unoccupied parked pickup.

No injuries were reported.

Details about what led to the chase were not immediately available.

