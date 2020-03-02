Deputy’s SUV Goes Airborne Through Intersection During Pursuit

A deputy's patrol SUV soared through a San Bernardino intersection and landed in a shower of sparks before it crashing into a pickup Sunday night during a pursuit.

The chase began at Base Line Street and Bobbet Driver at about 8 p.m. The fleeing driver struck another vehicle during the chase, then ran off before deputies arrived.

No arrests were reported early Monday.

During the pursuit, a patrol SUV was caught on camera as it went airborne at the intersection of Fifth Street and Sunnyside Avenue and ended up on top of an unoccupied parked pickup.

No injuries were reported.

Details about what led to the chase were not immediately available.