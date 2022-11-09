High-Speed Chase Driver in Pickup Slams Into Car at Cerritos Intersection

A high-speed chase in southern Los Angeles County ended in a horrific crash at an intersection in the Cerritos area.

The driver was swerving in and out of freeway lanes before exiting onto streets. The driver ran several red lights in the Long Beach and Lakewood areas before slamming into the passenger side of another car entering the intersection at Del Amo and Norwalk boulevards in Cerritos.

At least one other car was involved in the collision.

The apparently injured pursuit driver ran from the pickup, but fell to the ground and was taken into custody.

Details about possible injuries to other drivers were not immediately available.

The chase began after a report of a stolen vehicle.

