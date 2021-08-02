A driver slammed into two pickups on a freeway and kept going with a heavily damaged hood in a chase Monday morning in the San Gabriel Valley.

The pursuit began shortly after 8 a.m. in the area of Arlington Avenue near the 10 Freeway after officers attempted to pull over the car for expired tags, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just before 9 a.m., the driver crashed into two pickups in back-to-back collisions on the westbound 210 Freeway in the Azusa area. After sliding into the back of the pickup, the car slid across lanes and slammed into the back of another pickup.

The pursuit car's hood folded, but that did not stop the driver and the pursuit continued.

The driver was seen throwing items out of the window at times.

The pursuit ended at about 9:08 a.m. after the driver of the car stopped in a neighborhood in the area of Hornbrook Avenue and Rockenbach Street in Baldwin Park and surrendered to authorities.