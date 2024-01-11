Standoff follows frightening head-on crash and chase in Pomona

A chase east of Los Angeles ended in a head-on crash and standoff Thursday in Pomona.

Details about what led to the chase were not immediately available.

The pickup driver cashed head-on into a sedan at Mission Boulevard and Brea Place. The pickup driver veered into oncoming traffic before the frightening collision that left both vehicles with heavy damage.

A person in the sedan walked away from the crash and did not appear to be seriously injured. The pickup driver refused to exit the truck and remained inside for about 15 minutes.

That's when officers fired some type of non-lethal projectile into the truck. The driver was pulled out a short time later.

A dog had been in the pickup, but during the chase, the animal could be seen either falling, jumping or being thrown from the truck, City News Service reported. The dog did not appear to be injured, but it was not immediately clear if the animal was recovered.