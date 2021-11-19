Police Pursuits

Dashcam Captures Dramatic Police Pursuit of SUV Driver Who Opened Fire at School Bus

The 60-year-old SUV driver was shot and killed by police in Buena Park after he shot at a school bus driven by his estranged wife. The woman and a 6-year-old child on the bus were not injured.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

Patrol car dashboard camera video released this week shows the harrowing pursuit of a man in an SUV who opened fire at a school bus in Buena Park.

A 6-year-old child and the driver, identified as the man's estranged wife, were on the bus when the SUV pulled alongside and its driver opened fire. The woman and child were not injured in the Sept. 7 shooting and chase.

The dash cam video shows the SUV speeding after the school bus and pulling alongside it in heavy traffic on Buena Park streets. The chase began after officers saw the SUV collide with the bus.

The chase ended in a shootout after the SUV crashed in a Buena Park School District parking lot. Officers opened fire, killing the driver.

He was identified as 60-year-old Cedric Baxter, of Compton. He died at the scene.

No officers were injured. Police said a handgun was recovered at the scene.

The video was released as part of an ongoing investigation into the police shooting.

