Driver at Anaheim intersection hit by stolen car in pursuit crash near Disneyland

A driver at an intersection near Disneyland was injured in a collision at the end of a stolen car chase Friday that began in southern Los Angeles County and wound up in Anaheim.

The hospitalized driver who was not part of the chase was in Dodge Charger near Anaheim Boulevard and Disney Way that was struck by the driver of the stolen Kia. Details about the injured driver's condition were not immediately available.

The chase began in the Lakewood area and traveled south on the 5 Freeway into Orange County. The driver exited at Disney Way and struck the Charger at a nearby intersection.

The pursuit driver also was hospitalized. Details about what led to the chase were not available early Friday.