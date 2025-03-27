Driver in wrecked car traveling recklessly on 101 Freeway in San Fernando Valley

A driver whom police were trying to stop for reckless driving sparked a high-speed pursuit along the freeways through the San Fernando Valley Wednesday evening.

The driver had been initially wanted for reckless driving after the person was spotted traveling on the shoulder of the 101 Freeway.

After refusing to pull over, the driver continued traveling erratically.

Officers tried a pit maneuver to stop the driver, but the suspect kept running away despite losing the back bumper.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.