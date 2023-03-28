Driver Jumps From Stolen CHP Car During Chase North of LA

The driver of a stolen CHP car jumped from the vehicle during a pursuit north of Los Angeles.

The driver jumped out on West Avenue D near Lancaster and landed in the middle of the road. CHP officer could be seen providing emergency medical aid at the scene.

Details about the driver's injuries were not immediately available.

The car with no driver behind the wheel coasted into a ditch and knocked down a wooden utility pole.

The chase was on the 5 Freeway before entering Highway 138 in the Gorman area and heading east toward Lancaster. Details about where the chase began or the vehicle theft were not immediately available.

