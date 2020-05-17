Mercedes-Benz Driver Crashes Into Car at End of High-Speed Chase

A driver in a Mercedes-Benz sedan led authorities on a chase through Compton and Hawthorne Sunday night for about ten minutes before crashing into a sport utility vehicle and a van.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were in pursuit of a reckless driver who blew through an intersection in Compton and almost collided with another vehicle.

Just after passing that intersection, the driver crashed into a van and a parked SUV, coming to a stop eastbound on Rosecrans Avenue in Compton. Both vehicles seemed to be occupied, and someone could be seen stepping out of the SUV.

Officers fired what appeared to be beanbags or pepper balls into the vehicle through the rear window. The driver surrendered after a lengthy standoff.