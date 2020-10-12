Driver of Suspected Stolen White Van Surrenders, But Vehicle Keeps Rolling

A driver behind the wheel of a suspected stolen white van was leading authorities on a pursuit in Orange County Monday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol was pursuing the vehicle exiting the 22 Freeway onto Brookhurst Avenue before heading into the Garden Grove area.

The driver was traveling on the 405 South in Costa Mesa at 3:11 p.m.

By 3:24 p.m., the driver was back on the 405 Freeway heading northbound.

At one point during the chase, a passenger jumped out of the car and fled.

Some kind of weapon was also tossed from the van.

It wasn't clear how many people were inside.

The driver eventually pulled over and surrendered, but the vehicle kept rolling down the road, sideswiping a car and hitting a curb.

The driver was taken into custody.

