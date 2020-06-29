DUI Suspect Shot at End of Pursuit in Gardena

A driver who led authorities on a pursuit Sunday night in the South Bay was wounded when deputies opened fire at the end of the chase in Gardena.

The shooting was reported at about 11 p.m. in the 15900 block of Atkinson Avenue. The wound did not appear to be life-threatening, according to the sheriff’s department.

No deputies were injured.

The pursuit began with a report of a possibly DUI driver.

The driver appeared to attempt to run over deputies before he was shot, authorities said. He made a U-turn on a dead-end street and drove toward deputies, according to the sheriff's department.

"As the suspect vehicle slowed down at the end of the dead end street, deputies exited their vehicle to conduct a traffic stop," the sheriff's department said in a statement. "The suspect vehicle then made a u-turn, accelerated toward the deputies striking their vehicle and a deputy-involved shooting occurred. "

The car then collided with a parked vehicle.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI and assault with a deadly weapon. The weapon is considered to be the car.