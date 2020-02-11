chase

Stop-and-Go Driver Arrested in Long Beach After 100-MPH Freeway Chase

The hatchback driver stopped and took off twice on streets in Long Beach before an officer rammed the side of the Lexus, bringing the chase to an end

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A driver reached speeds around 100 mph on a Southern California freeway early Tuesday before officers brought a chase to an end by ramming the car in Long Beach

The pursuit through Gardena, Carson and Long Beach began after a report of a speeding driver in a white Lexus hatchback.

The chase driver was on the 110 Freeway in the Gardena area before entering the southbound 405 Freeway and heading into the Long Beach area. The driver nearly crashed on an exit ramp after reaching 100 mph.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Pursuit 12 mins ago

Driver Arrested in Stop-and-Go Long Beach Chase

weather 1 hour ago

Here’s When and Where to Expect Tuesday’s Most Powerful Winds in SoCal

Once on Long Beach streets, the driver stopped and took off at least two times. After running over a curb at the end of a cul-de-sac, the driver was stopped when an officer used a patrol car to ram the Lexus.

Other officers arrived at took the driver into custody.

This article tagged under:

chaseGardenaLong BeachCar Pursuit
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us