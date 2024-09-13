Watch: Officers chase SUV driver on LA streets and freeways

Officers chased a SUV driver on streets and freeways Friday afternoon in several Southern California counties.

The chase of the Ford SUV started in the San Bernardino County community of Hesperia after a report of a possible hit-and-run driver.

The driver continued west into Orange and Los Angeles counties, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph. In Norwalk. the driver cut went onto the grass to take a shortcut after exiting the 5 Freeway.

