Pursuit

Watch: Officers chase SUV driver on LA streets and freeways

By Jonathan Lloyd

Officers chased a SUV driver on streets and freeways Friday afternoon in several Southern California counties.

The chase of the Ford SUV started in the San Bernardino County community of Hesperia after a report of a possible hit-and-run driver.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The driver continued west into Orange and Los Angeles counties, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph. In Norwalk. the driver cut went onto the grass to take a shortcut after exiting the 5 Freeway.

Refresh this page for updates.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

PursuitPolice pursuitCar chase
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us