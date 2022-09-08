LA and Orange County Chase Ends in Two-Car Crash on Newport Beach Street

A chase through parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties ended with a two-vehicle collision Thursday in the Newport Beach area.

Details about what led to the chase were not immediately available.

The driver was on the 91 Freeway in southern Los Angeles County before heading south on the 5 Freeway into Orange County. The chase continued on the 55 Freeway before the crash at Balboa Boulevard and 26th Street in Newport Beach.

The pursuit driver was taken into custody at the scene.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Details about possible injuries were not immediately available. NBCLA has reached out to the sheriff's department for details.

Refresh this page for updates.