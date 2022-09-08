Police Chase

LA and Orange County Chase Ends in Two-Car Crash on Newport Beach Street

By Jonathan Lloyd

A chase ended in a two-car crash Thursday Sept. 8, 2022 in Newport Beach.
A chase through parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties ended with a two-vehicle collision Thursday in the Newport Beach area.

Details about what led to the chase were not immediately available.

The driver was on the 91 Freeway in southern Los Angeles County before heading south on the 5 Freeway into Orange County. The chase continued on the 55 Freeway before the crash at Balboa Boulevard and 26th Street in Newport Beach.

The pursuit driver was taken into custody at the scene.

Details about possible injuries were not immediately available. NBCLA has reached out to the sheriff's department for details.

