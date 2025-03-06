Pursuit

Chase driver ditches Jeep in University Park driveway

After a brief standoff in a parking lot, the man in a No. 8 Kobe Bryant jersey surrendered to police.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Authorities were tracking a Jeep driver following a pursuit in South LA March 6, 2025.
NBCLA

The driver of a possibly stolen Jeep abandoned the vehicle in a driveway in University Park following a pursuit Thursday afternoon in South Los Angeles.

Authorities backed off the pursuit and went into tracking mode as the driver continued on rain-slicked streets and freeways south of downtown Los Angeles.

The driver in a No. 8 Kobe Bryant jersey appeared to run into the parking lot of a nearby business. After appearing to vape or smoke behind a big rig cab, the man surrendered to police.

