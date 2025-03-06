Chase driver ditches Jeep in University Park driveway

The driver of a possibly stolen Jeep abandoned the vehicle in a driveway in University Park following a pursuit Thursday afternoon in South Los Angeles.
Authorities backed off the pursuit and went into tracking mode as the driver continued on rain-slicked streets and freeways south of downtown Los Angeles.
The driver in a No. 8 Kobe Bryant jersey appeared to run into the parking lot of a nearby business. After appearing to vape or smoke behind a big rig cab, the man surrendered to police.
