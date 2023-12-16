Corvette driver evades police in chase that reached 160 mph

A high-speed driver traveling at speeds of up to 160 mph in a Corvette evaded police during a pursuit on Saturday.

The chase began sometime around 11 p.m. in Baldwin Park after authorities attempted to yield the driver for speeding. Refusing to pull over for officers, the driver traveled westbound on the 10 Freeway and drove through Los Angeles, Encino and Tarzana before authorities decided to back off near Thousand Oaks due to the dangerously high speeds.

During the chase, the driver weaved through traffic on the freeway, having several close calls with other drivers.

Authorities attempted to deploy a spike strip at some point during the chase, but it failed to make the driver yield.

Ultimately, authorities decided to call off the chase due to the high speeds.