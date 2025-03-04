LAPD sends Scion for a spin in San Fernando Valley chase

A pursuit on streets in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley included a spin and ended with a standoff Tuesday afternoon in Chatsworth.

The Scion xB driver was wanted on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, police said. Details about the crime were not immediately available.

The Scion appeared to bounce over speed bumps in residential areas in Reseda before the driver ran at least one red light at a Winnetka intersection.

Officers sent the vehicle into a spin with a PIT maneuver, but the driver was able to reverse and continue at slow speeds in the Chatsworth area, at times on the wrong side of the street. The chase stopped and turned into a standoff on Cozycraft Avenue at Plummer Street.

The driver stepped out of the Scion at about 3:30 p.m. and surrendered to police.

