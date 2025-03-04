Pursuit

LAPD sends Scion for a spin in San Fernando Valley chase

Officers chased the Scion xB in Northridge, Winnetka, Reseda and other parts of the San Fernando Valley.

By Jonathan Lloyd

An officer sends a Scion xB into a spin during a chase March 4, 2025 in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley.
NBCLA

A pursuit on streets in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley included a spin and ended with a standoff Tuesday afternoon in Chatsworth.

The Scion xB driver was wanted on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, police said. Details about the crime were not immediately available.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The Scion appeared to bounce over speed bumps in residential areas in Reseda before the driver ran at least one red light at a Winnetka intersection.

Officers sent the vehicle into a spin with a PIT maneuver, but the driver was able to reverse and continue at slow speeds in the Chatsworth area, at times on the wrong side of the street. The chase stopped and turned into a standoff on Cozycraft Avenue at Plummer Street.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The driver stepped out of the Scion at about 3:30 p.m. and surrendered to police.

Refresh this page for updates.

This article tagged under:

PursuitPolice pursuitCar chase
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us