Watch: Officers chase driver at speeds topping 100mph north of LA

Officers are chasing a driver at high speeds on freeways north of Los Angeles.

The chase began when the driver took off during a traffic stop for speeding. The silver sedan driver was southbound on the 14 Freeway in the Antelope Valley before entering the 5 Freeway and continuing into the San Fernando Valley.

The driver was passing cars, and big rigs on the freeway's right shoulder as the car exited onto streets in Sylmar.

