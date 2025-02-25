Chase that began after North Hollywood burglary ends in South LA

A pursuit that began after a burglary in North Hollywood ended about 20 miles away with at least one person in custody in a South Los Angeles neighborhood.

Police responded to a burglary call at about 1 p.m. in the 6300 block of Sinclair Avenue in the San Fernando Valley community. Details about the crime were not immediately available.

The driver headed south past downtown Los Angeles and continued on the 110 Freeway into South Los Angeles. Four people got out of the car when it stopped near 88th and Figueroa streets, just west of the freeway.

At least two people were in custody. Two others were being sought early Tuesday afternoon.

Streets in the area were blocked during the police search.