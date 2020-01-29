LAPD

LAPD Takes Driver Into Custody After Beverly Hills Area Pursuit

The driver was possibly driving under the influence, LAPD said.

By Heather Navarro

The Los Angeles Police Department took a man into custody Wednesday after he led a pursuit in the Central LA and Beverly Hills areas.

The pursuit began just after 1 p.m.

It wasn't immediately clear why the driver was being pursued, but an officer said the driver was possibly driving under the influence.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Kobe Bryant 47 mins ago

Lakers Coach Speaks After Death of Kobe Bryant in Helicopter Disaster

fire 2 hours ago

Neighbors Tell Their Harrowing Stories After West LA Apartment Fire

By 1:45 p.m., the driver was spotted in the Beverly Hills area, traveling slowly past the Beverly Center and heading west.

Traffic was stopped on Beverly Boulevard in the Beverly Grove area as the driver stopped at an intersection.

He was taken into custody without incident at 2 p.m.

This article tagged under:

LAPDLos AngelesBeverly Hillschasepursuit
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community The Scene
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us