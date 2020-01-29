LAPD Takes Driver Into Custody After Beverly Hills Area Pursuit

The Los Angeles Police Department took a man into custody Wednesday after he led a pursuit in the Central LA and Beverly Hills areas.

The pursuit began just after 1 p.m.

It wasn't immediately clear why the driver was being pursued, but an officer said the driver was possibly driving under the influence.

By 1:45 p.m., the driver was spotted in the Beverly Hills area, traveling slowly past the Beverly Center and heading west.

Traffic was stopped on Beverly Boulevard in the Beverly Grove area as the driver stopped at an intersection.

He was taken into custody without incident at 2 p.m.