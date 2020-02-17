Pursuit

100-Mile Mustang Pursuit From Barstow to Downtown LA Reaches 100 MPH

One person was in custody, but two others were being sought in connection with the chase

By Staff Report

A pursuit from Barstow to downtown Los Angeles ended early Monday morning with one person in custody.

The driver of the silver Ford Mustang was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer. The pursuit, which began in the San Bernardino County community about 115 miles northeast of LA, was on the 15, 60 and 10 freeways before the driver entered downtown Los Angeles.

At times, the pursuit driver was traveling at more than 100 mph.

The driver ditched the Mustang on Santee Street between 8th and 9th streets.

One person was take into custody early Monday. Two other people are sought in connection with the chase.

