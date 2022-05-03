Pursuit

Marijuana Falls From Box Truck in High-Speed Downtown LA Chase

The chase began after an early morning burglary at a marijuana dispensary.

By Staff Report

Boxes of marijuana fell from a speeding truck and onto streets in downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday morning during a police pursuit.

The chase began at about 3:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Venice Boulevard after a burglary at a marijuana dispensary. Sparks streamed from the back of the box truck as patrol SUVs followed the driver in downtown Los Angeles.

The truck's lift gate was up during the pursuit.

The driver was stopped and arrested near 41st Street and Wadsworth Avenue southwest of downtown Los Angeles after the short chase. Details about the burglary were not immediately available.

