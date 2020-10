A motorcyclist was being chased by California Highway Patrol Sunday night, at one point reaching speeds of over 100 mph.

Newschopper4 was over the pursuit at 11:10 p.m. It was unclear what lead to the pursuit.

El Monte police were the first to tail the driver, until turning it over the the CHP. The driver hopped on the 60 Freeway and eventually the 110 Freeway.

Ground police units appeared to pull off of the chase due to the speed and distance.